A quieter but weakened Dáil?

Sir, – The election of Clare Daly and Mick Wallace to the European Parliament was a bitter-sweet moment for me. While I wish them well in Europe, they will be a great loss to national politics; the Dáil will be all the poorer without them. They’ll be sorely missed around Leinster House,and conspicuous by their absence in the Dáil chamber. Ireland’s loss is Europe’s gain.– Yours, etc,

PAUL DELANEY,

Dalkey,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – Now that Clare Daly and Mick Wallace are going to Europe, who will provide the real opposition to Fine Gael?

Micheál Martin’s policy of pulling a face and then abstaining just doesn’t cut it. – Yours, etc,

MARY KAVANAGH,

Dublin 14.