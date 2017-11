Sir, – Since Luigi Pirandello launched his absurdist play Six Characters in Search of An Author in Rome in 1921, efforts have been made to interpret what was going on in the writer’s head.

What are we to make now of the exponential leap to 280 characters in 2017? It’s enough to drive anyone, from cab driver to US president, over the edge. – Yours, etc,

PATRICK JUDGE,

Dún Laoghaire,

Co Dublin.