A quantum leaf forward

Sir, – It’s autumn and the leaves are falling from the trees everywhere, including on our road. When my children got home from school today, they decided to pick up the leaves. They pulled out shovels, brushes, rakes, and a wheelie bin and really went to town on those leaves. They swept the drive, the garden, picked the leaves out of the flower bed and even swept the road outside the house. There was hardly a leaf left outside the house. Then they took the very full wheelie up to the green and emptied it. The neighbours sent text messages saying how impressed they were by the boys’ work ethic.

Tara, from down the road, was especially impressed. She should be. It was her bloody garden. Hopefully, the children will do our one tomorrow. – Yours, etc,

JOHN STACK,

Blanchardstown,

Dublin 15.