A ‘provocative’ law on services

Sir, – At long last the Roman Catholic Church has expressed concern about the criminalising of public worship in the Republic (“Catholic archbishop criticises ‘provocative’ law on services”, News, April 18th).

The Government does not seem to care that in this respect the country is out of step with most other countries in Europe. At Easter, we had a ludicrous situation that churches in the North were able to celebrate Easter while in the South they were bolted and barred. – Yours, etc,

ROBERT MacCARTHY,

(formerly Dean

of St Patrick’s)

Dublin 8 .