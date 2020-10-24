Sir, – I went for my customary morning run in the Phoenix Park in Dublin yesterday morning.

Unlike previous mornings, I observed that the majority of people kept a wide berth, as I did, in social distancing, and have reverted back to behaviours reminiscent of the previous lockdown. Has the lockdown rekindled in people’s minds the significant threat of Covid-19 to human health?

Let’s hope that this is a positive sign and will change recent behaviours. – Yours, etc,

SEAMUS

COWMAN,

Professor Emeritus,

Royal College

of Surgeons

in Ireland,

Dublin 2.