A Polish corridor?

A chara, – I would respectively take issue with Mr Lukasz Chimiak (Letters, June 26th). The Polish Corridor was so-called (probably in the English and French of the Treaty of Versailles), since it described a Polish route to the Baltic Sea, through what used to be German territory (although most of the population in the area was Polish).

Ronan McGreevy might usefully have mentioned this in his original article (An Irishman’s Diary, June 24th) because part of the rationale seems to have been to weaken and humiliate the Germans.

Given that the Treaty took land away from the Reich, it was inevitable that German nationalists would attack its concept and the existence; they did, on frequent occasions in the 1920s and 1930s. However, the term corridor seems neutral in English. Corridors are passageways, and not normally of a temporary nature. – Is mise,

TERRY WALSH,

Cartagena,

Murcia, Spain.