A plea to parents

Sir, – I totally endorse Marita Conlon-McKenna’s exhortation to read to children (Letters, December12th).

As a teacher I always recommended that fathers read to their children and mothers listened to their children read.

This approach helps tackle a misconception that due a mainly female primary school teaching force that boys often see reading as an essentially feminine activity. Additionally research has shown that this strategy can increase achievement and enjoyment levels.

As someone who initially struggled, in adulthood, with reading aloud I would plead with parents to read with their children until they no longer wish to share reading. – Yours, etc,

ENDA CULLEN,

Armagh.