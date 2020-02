Sir, – For weeks now everyone who isn’t anyone yet has been promising to restore the retirement age to 65.

A laudable aspiration.

But will any party elected be helping the aged by forking over the 52 weeks’ worth of old age pension that I and thousands like me missed out on by retiring at 66?

Not forking likely. – Yours, etc,

TOM MATHEWS,

Inchicore,

Dublin 10.