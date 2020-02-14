A pair of them in it

Sir, – I was in Dunnes Stores and saw a package with “pant” printed on the label instead of “pants”. The word evolved from pantaloon, and a pantaloon covered only one leg and were usually worn as a pair. One for each leg. Perhaps the product being sold at Dunnes only had sufficient material for one leg. Dunnes Stores should realise the singular of pants is still pants. I only went into one shop, so perhaps it should be called Dunne Store. – Yours, etc,

JIM HARDING,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.