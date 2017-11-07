A one-way ticket to North Korea

Sir, – I believe taxpayers are happy to see public funds used for public good, so perhaps the State should consider purchasing tickets to Pyongyang for our three plucky musketeers of Halligan, Ross and McGrath and their Kumbaya peace crusade.

One proviso: one-way tickets only, of course. – Yours, etc,

PATRICIA MULKEEN,

Ballinfull,

Sligo.

Sir, – John Halligan wants apparently to go to North Korea with Shane Ross and Finian McGrath to meet Kim Jong-un. Maybe he will send them back by rocket. – Yours, etc,

DAVID MURNANE,

Dunshaughlin,

Co Meath.