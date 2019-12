Sir, – Miriam Lord’s observation that “Murphy may as well have been running a B&B in Bavaria or playing flugelhorn with the Vienna Philharmonic” (Sketch, November 30th) is possibly more appropriate than you might think.

Checking the Vienna Phil’s programme for 2018-19 it would appear the flugelhorn was only required on three occasions. – Yours, etc,

NOEL ECCLES,

Co Wexford.