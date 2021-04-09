Sir, – Further to “Thanks to lockdown I have forgotten how to have a normal conversation” (Darragh Geraghty, Health and Family, April 8th), I can completely identify with the gaping hole for conversation opportunities these days for those of us who struggle with small talk, but maybe no news is good news after all. Congratulations on the entertaining article. – Yours, etc,

GRACE MARRON,

Youghal, Co Cork.

Sir, – Great article by Darragh Geraghty. I used to believe that talk is cheap. Not anymore. It’s priceless. – Yours, etc,

JOY BRENNAN,

Dublin 8.