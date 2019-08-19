A nod to runners

Sir, – I could not agree more with Mary Jennings who ponders why more runners do not say hello as they pass by (Health and Family, August 5th).

Perhaps many runners are too shy, wrapped up in their AirPods, or feel awkward in speaking to other runners. However, a verbal exchange is not always necessary: a quick visual acknowledgement is enough.

While running along the Danube in Bratislava recently, I was pleasantly surprised how every single runner than passed me gave me a nod.

Besides being a way of building camaraderie and community spirit, there are practical reasons for acknowledging other runners, particularly lone runners on a trail: you might be the last person to see them in the event of a mishap. – Yours, etc,

ULTAN Ó BROIN,

Florence, Italy.