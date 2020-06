Sir, – The proposed coalition may be called “the two meat and one veg government” as a Miriam Lord suggests (Home News, June 16th).

However, with the Taoiseach having reinstated his name on the medical register, were Catherine Martin to become a Green Party leader along with Micheál in Fianna Fáil, the “Doc-Martins coalition” could also catch on. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN O’BRIEN,

Kinsale, Co Cork.