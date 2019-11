Sir, – Since time immemorial workers have been obliged to pay income tax, PRSI, USC or some indeed a social welfare stamp.

In return the State paid out what was originally called an old age and is now a retirement pension.

Would Minister for Social Affairs Regina Doherty like to explain how her new pension idea (Home News, October 31st) is not just an increase in taxation which should have been included in the budget? – Yours, etc,

TERRY PURCELL,

Dublin 20.