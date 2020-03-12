A new national anthem?

Sir, – Regarding Andy Pollak’s call for a new Irish national anthem (“Let’s have a competition for a new anthem”, Rite & Reason, March 10th), surely Waxie’s Dargle in the style of The Pogues is the discerning choice?

Keep your Maori haka dances and Icelandic Skyrim Thu’ums: the sight of an Irish football or rugby squad with an impassioned crowd behind them, in full voice while smashing themselves over the heads with metal drinks trays, would put the fear of death into the fiercest foe.

Or leave them so confused any Irish team would be assured a record victory.

The English may feel the need to retaliate by switching their national anthem to Bob Blackman’s Mule Train – in which case any Ireland v England sports match could prove the only occasion where the playing of the national anthems is more entertaining than the game. – Yours, etc,

MARK BOYLE,

Johnstone,

Renfrewshire,

Scotland.

A chara, – I commend Kevin O’Sullivan (Letters, March 11th) for his idea to use Land of Hope and Glory as a new national hymn. However, I think more people might get behind it if we could alter the lyric and title to say – in the words of a T-shirt I once saw for sale at a Rory Gallagher concert – “Land of Dope and Rory”? – Yours, etc,

DON KAVANAGH,

Auckland, New Zealand.

Sir, – Andy Pollak is right to propose that that our national anthem should be replaced.

As he says, singing about guns and soldiers is inappropriate when our intent is to unite by peaceful means everyone on this island.

But there are other good reasons for a new anthem. First, many of the words, and their meanings, are unknown to a significant minority of spectators at rugby or football games.

Second, a new anthem, besides reassuring at least some Northerners that the Republic has closed its evil eye on Northern Ireland, might obviate the perceived need for such as Ireland’s Call, which perhaps ignites antipathy because it is “artless” and for no other reason. – Yours, etc,

PAUL MURRAY,

Templeogue,Dublin 6W.

Sir, – I think our national anthem is dreadful! The words are no longer relevant and the music just makes me want to weep every time I hear it. It is like a dirge. We have wonderful composers who I am sure would be able to come up with a bright and melodious anthem with suitable lyrics. I can’t wait for a new anthem to be proud of. – Yours, etc,

MARIA FLYNN,

Carlow.

Sir, – Considering the standard of Irish entries sent to the Eurovision over the last 20 years, I have little faith in our ability to choose a new anthem! – Yours, etc,

GRAHAM JOHNSTON,

Craughwell,

Co Galway.