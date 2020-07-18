A chara, – Denzil McDaniel makes an important point in his enlightened and challenging article that “unionism is not a homogenous monolith” and that, in the context of Brexit, not all unionists are opposed to the idea of “a shared island” (“A new Ireland of equals needs to be more than a slogan”, Opinion & Analysis, July 15th).

Unionists are many and varied. Some are liberal and open-minded. Some are conservative and opposed to change. The vast majority, in my experience, are good natured, kind and respectful.

A shared Ireland of equals must involve unionists of all shades. It must engage with people who will never relinquish their unionist and Orange culture. The difficulty some on the nationalist/republican side have is with the sectarian and anti-Catholic elements in that culture. I am sure that unionists find some parts of republicanism and Irish nationalism objectionable. That should not prohibit an open discussion about our future.

I believe that the discussion about our future will be led by those from both traditions who are committed to bringing about the kind of change that is needed to create a society of equals in Ireland. In the context of the coronavirus pandemic, they will be committed to the health and wellbeing of all citizens on this island. Is that not what democracy is supposed to be about?

I agree with Denzil McDaniel that the next stage in creating the new Ireland is to move beyond the Belfast Agreement to a discussion about the nature of a shared island. It is a big challenge for all interested in a peaceful and prosperous future for all the people living on this island. It is a challenge for the Dublin Government, the leaders of unionism and republicanism/nationalism.

The media have an important role in cultivating and promoting such a positive debate rather than the often sterile arguments exploiting our differences. It is refreshing to read an article by someone who knows what he is talking about and who has a positive approach to the future. – Yours, etc,

Fr JOE McVEIGH,

Enniskillen,

Co Fermanagh.