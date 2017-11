Sir, – The astronomer and mathematician Edmond Halley, after whom Halley’s comet is named, was born on November 8th, 1656.

To mark this, perhaps the HSE would consider naming the new children’s hospital after him.

The comet is next scheduled to appear in 2061, just in time for the hospital opening. – Yours, etc,

ROSSA HURLEY,

Dalkey,

Co Dublin.