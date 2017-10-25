A name for new children’s hospital

Sir, – Whatever about doctors being concerned about the classical connotations of naming the new children’s hospital “Phoenix”, and possible confusion with Phoenix, Arizona, spare a thought for those on telephone answering duty trying to clarify that it is not located across the Liffey in the Phoenix Park. – Yours, etc,

PAT CARMODY,

Rathmines,

Dublin 6.

Sir, – Rather than naming the new children’s hospital Phoenix – with the idea of rising from the ashes – why not install a proper sprinkler system? (“Children’s hospital board appeals requirement for sprinkler system”, October 22nd). – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN DOHERTY,

Gaoth Dobhair,

Co Dhún na nGall.