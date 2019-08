Sir, – In a chance encounter with a mother and daughter in Courtown, Co Wexford, I asked what language they were using. Polish, came the reply, and they both then spoke in perfect English.

The mother was very proud to say, “My daughter has three languages, Polish, English and Irish.”

Why the constant debate about Irish? Just get on with it, as the immigrants do. – Yours, etc,

HUGH FORTUNE,

Gorey,

Co Wexford.