Sir, – Cork National Maternity Hospital deserve highest congratulations for its wonderful ceremony, broadcast yesterday morning, for the International Day for Pregnancy and Infant Loss.

The singing and readings were exquisite and intensely moving, and the finale was breathtaking.

Well done to all involved, and to RTÉ for broadcasting it to the nation. – Yours, etc,

HILDA GERAGHTY,

Shankill,

Dublin 18.