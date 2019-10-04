A more honourable Brexit plan

Sir, – Boris Johnson’s messy plan to beat the backstop is half-baked and clearly unworkable. Despite his love affair with the DUP, the people in Northern Ireland now deserve another referendum. If they vote again to remain, their wishes should be acted upon. A devolved Northern Ireland remaining in the EU would allow hard-won peace to survive on the island of Ireland, help trade and business, and allow Britain an honourable exit.

To allay obvious fears, voters should be assured by EU negotiators that current British subsidies to the North would be replaced by compensatory financial guarantees from Europe. – Yours, etc,

ROSIE CARGIN,

Kinsale,

Co Cork.