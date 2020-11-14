A moment of delight

Sir, – On the way into work recently, a stranger stopped two metres in front of me and pointed to where she had just seen a kingfisher. She was beaming with delight. I thanked her. The bird was perched on a branch at the riverbank. When it hit the water, it was like a topaz-orange arrowhead. When I left, the kingfisher was back on the branch – and there was a lightness in my spirit and a spring in my step. As I met other strangers walking toward me, I told them (at the appropriate social distance) where the kingfisher was. Each person thanked me, and smiled. I was smiling too.

I don’t remember having an experience like this before Covid. – Yours, etc,

CHRIS FITZPATRICK,

Dublin 8.