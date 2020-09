Sir, – A Messi departure indeed (“The Irish Times view on another body blow for Barcelona”, August 29th).

I am seeking a return on my significant investment. For sale – a range of Messi vintage jerseys, all sizes from age five to adult, home and away, some with premium-cost badges.

Just have to clear it with the owner first. – Yours, etc,

JENNY MAGUIRE

Raheny, Dublin 5.