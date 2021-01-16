A meaningful Easter?

Sir, – With the shocking realisation that almost half of our Covid cases to date have occurred in the past two weeks, it is clear that the strategy of dangling the “prize” of saving and having a meaningful Christmas, if we behaved during the second lockdown, was an abject failure.

Consequently all social and festive expectations pertaining to St Patrick’s Day and Easter must be dispelled immediately before any imaginary chink of light, due to future improving numbers, is exploited by predominant lobby groups.

We must surely understand by now that the principle of “time off for good behaviour” does not apply in this pandemic. This is singularly about saving the life of our neighbour by strictly observing Government rules and guidelines. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL

GANNON,

Kilkenny.