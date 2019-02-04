A matter of perspective

Sir, – It occurs to me, in face of the vast overrun in the cost of the children’s hospital, and now the strike of our plainly underpaid nurses, that the little nest-egg of near €14 billion in underpaid taxes from Apple due to us, but currently resting in an escrow account somewhere, would pay for all of this many times over.

This is not to excuse the disgraceful inflation of costs on the hospital.

I am merely seeking to put things in perspective. – Yours, etc,

JOHN DILLON,

Howth,

Dublin 13.