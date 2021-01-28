A matter of opinion

Sir, – Having just read Fintan O’Toole’s latest column “The State has never got its head around the pandemic” (Opinion & Analysis, January 26th), and the letter (January 27th), with which I agree, regarding Una Mullally’s column “Government failing to lead us through pandemic” (Opinion & Analysis, January 26th), the thought occurred to me that it is such a shame that neither columnist (who have the solutions to everything) seems to want to actually face the electorate and enter government. Perhaps they should consider putting themselves forward in the next election. – Yours, etc,

MARY KING,

Dublin 7.

Sir, – “Open Ireland necessitates a shutdown of its own citizens. It also brings far too many of them to the final, terrible closure.”

The above statement by Fintan O’Toole should be sent to every politician in Ireland. – Yours, etc,

NIAMH LENNON,

Dundrum,

Dublin 14.