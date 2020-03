A chara, – Susie O’Connor’s article “Coronavirus is no time for rookie ministers” (Opinion & Analysis, March 24th) was penned by a former special adviser to the Department of Foreign Affairs, and who was previously employed by Fine Gael for nine years.

This article was a political advertisement and not an opinion column. – Is mise,

SEAN

McDERMOTT,

Crumlin,

Dublin 12.