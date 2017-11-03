A lose-lose compromise for the North

Sir, – In Gerry Moriarty’s excellent article on the current impasse between Sinn Féin and the DUP (Home News, October 31st), it is observed that the only way forward is to find a “win-win” solution to the issue of a standalone Irish language Act. Unfortunately we may be at the point where any compromise will be perceived by the respective constituencies as “lose-lose”.

Has the time not come for the British and Irish governments, as guarantors of the Belfast Agreement, to put forward such a “lose-lose” compromise, which would be implemented anyway even under direct rule, if it comes to that. It would take the issue right off the table. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN WOODS,

Leopardstown, Dublin.