A looming mortgage crisis

Sir, – Those who have loans with the main banks will have to fight their own corner with the banks and rely on the tender mercies of the banking industry. Those who have loans with local authorities will continue to be allowed a moratorium on payments for another three months, and in addition they won’t be charged interest on those loans for up to the nine months of the payment freeze.

Commercial banks are borrowing at zero to negative rates of interest yet borrowers are still paying 2 per cent and more on their home loans, so there is no justification for the withdrawal of the moratorium in this time of crisis. – Yours, etc,

CHARLES McLAUGHLIN,

Portobello,

Dublin 8.