Sir, – If we live in a litigious society, as some of your letter writers have said (April 15th), it must surely be because people have found that they get what they want by litigating and only by litigating. If so, is that because others are withholding rights that litigants claim? Or because judges are too lenient to litigators? Or both? We need to know. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL WILLIAMS,

Dublin 6.