A litigious society

Sir, – It seems that lots of Government policies, such as on vaccines, quarantine or Leaving Cert exams, are first considered under the question “Is it High Court-proof?” rather than “Is it good for the people?” Our litigious culture is really coming home to roost. – Yours, etc,

DIARMUID O’ LEARY,

Kilfinane,

Co Limerick.

Sir, – Out litigious culture has certainly come back to haunt us. Decision-making, spontaneity, risk-taking, initiative, courage and flexibility are all stunted by the fear of litigation. This fear is experienced at every level of society and is doing us no service. While checks and balances are required in our daily lives, they cannot be at the cost of turning us into robots. – Yours, etc,

MARY BARRETT,

Raheny, Dublin 5.