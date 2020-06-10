A life of privilege?

Sir, – I’m not sure who Emer Martin has in mind when in her opinion piece of the June 6th (“America is not broken, it was built this way”) she points to the alleged privilege that white people enjoy but, thinking of the one community whose support is most essential to solving racism in America, the white working-class community, I can think of few more tin-eared and counter-productive arguments.

Such people, looking at their own situation of having borne decades of stagnating incomes and decimation at the hands of legalised drug addiction through the Oxycontin scandal, will rightly scorn any such suggestion and instinctively reject any movement that makes it. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN

McMAHON,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.