A licence or yet another tax?

Sir, – So, if I say “Alexa, BBC Radio 4”, in future I will have to pay a tax to support RTÉ? Can anyone explain this? Or should I ask Google? – Yours, etc,

CHRISSIE

BYRNE,

Sandycove,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – You report that the successful bidder for the collection of the TV licence fee will have to make a multimillion euro investment in a State-wide database of premises in order to drive the collection rate.

The Revenue Commissioners are already in possession of such a database, and could easily collect another €160 per household, without any investment.

Can the Government bring itself to admit that the TV licence is just another tax? – Yours, etc,

DAVID

O’FLYNN,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.