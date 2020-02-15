A Lenten plea

Sir, – As a generally placid individual, I don’t tend to be very pedantic but there is one exception. I fail to understand why people in general, and print and broadcast journalists specifically, continue to refer to the day between Good Friday and Easter Sunday as Easter Saturday.

This is completely inaccurate as the Easter season doesn’t begin until Easter Sunday.

The day in question should be referred to as Holy Saturday.

So before Lent begins, let’s get it right. – Yours, etc,

COLM HOGAN,

Kilmainham,

Dublin 8.