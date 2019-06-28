A Leap of faith in Dublin Bus

Sir, – I recently organised a small scientific conference for 50 participants in UCD. These days, such conferences must showcase the host country, as well as providing clear scientific value. Therefore, to show Dublin as a modern European city where public transport is an increasingly viable option for any event, I organised for the participants to take the 46a from UCD to a reception in the Royal Irish Academy.

I usually take the Eeyorish view: I was therefore greatly surprised that this logistical operation passed off seamlessly, and was a credit to Dublin Bus.

In contrast to some other letter-writers of late (“Call for change on Dublin Bus”, June 26th), I did of course make sure that all participants had a Leap Card in advance. – Yours, etc,

LENNON Ó NÁRAIGH,

School of Mathematics and Statistics,

University College Dublin,

Belfield, Dublin 4.