A kind of magic along the Border?

Sir, – I agree with Felix M Larkin (“Why the Boris Johnson, Jeremy Hunt leprechaun cartoon is no laughing matter”, irishtimes.com, July 3rd) in so far as the Evening Standard’s cartoon (by Christian Adams) depicting Messrs Johnson and Hunt in the guise of leprechauns is indeed as incomprehensible as it is wrong. They should have been drawn as clowns, not as fairy-folk.

It pains me to say, however, that Mr Larkin himself appears to have difficulties with his taxonomy. The Daily Telegraph cartoon (by “Matt”) that he refers to as also showing figures resembling leprechauns actually does no such thing.

It depicts two mime artists, both clearly based on the late Marcel Marceau’s character “Bip”, with his characteristic striped shirt and leaf-crowned top hat. (Granted, otherwise that cartoon is nearly as stupid as the Standard’s).

For ease of future reference, let’s remember where the various characters belong: green-clad leprechauns with their pots of gold to Irish America, classic mime artists to France, and common clowns to Westminster. – Is mise.

HEINRICH HALL,

Athens,

Greece.

A chara, – It seems that Christian Adams’s satirical cartoon in the London Evening Standard captures at least one truth; “no backstop” is as illusive as the rainbow depicted. The British will soon learn that there will be no pot of gold waiting for them at the end of this election. – Is mise,

SÍLE Ní

CHOINCHEANNAIN,

Ottawa,

Canada.