Sir, – As a cocooned “elder lemon” I am currently occupying my time cleaning out items that should have been discarded long ago, old bikes, curtain rails, left over tiles, etc.

As me and my likes are restricted from going to our local dump would it be an idea for the county councils to provide a junk collection. This was a regular practice some years ago. A reasonable charge would be acceptable. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN MURPHY,

Templeogue, Dublin.