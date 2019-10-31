A journey to Michael Harding’s Galway

Sir, – I’ve been to Galway many times, on school trips, during a number of Gaeltacht sojourns as a student and variously, to introduce my own children to the city.

Never, however, have I been on such an insightful and perceptive excursion of the City of the Tribes as with Michael Harding in his column (Life, October 30th).

Preparing to be the European Capital of Culture 2020 has posed some challenges for Galway, I suggest that Michael Harding’s profundity has just added to that list. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL GANNON,

Kilkenny.