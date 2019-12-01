A house fit for a printer

Sir, – I wonder why they did not put the printer in a pre-fab hut in the car park like they do for our school children. – Yours, etc,

JOHN MERREN,

Balrothery, Dublin 24.

Sir, – They should have bought a 3D printer so they could have printed a larger door to provide access to the room that was too small. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN DEVITTE,

Westport,

Co Mayo.

Sir, – Could the recent discovery of the power of bilocation during Dáil votes simply be because the controversial new copier is a 3D printer? The only way of checking is by asking a direct question. If you get a direct answer you are talking to the facsimile. – Yours, etc,

EUGENE TANNAM

Firhouse, Dublin 24.

Sir, – Is it true the OPW has cancelled this year’s Christmas party and instead are bringing the staff to see Measure for Measure? – Yours, etc,

TOM MCCLELLAND,

Leixlip, Co Kildare.