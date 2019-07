Sir, – The following is a brief history of Britain and Ireland in eight words (Mary Fogarty, June 28th and Frank Greaney, July 1st). The British never remember, the Irish never forget. – Yours, etc,

JOHN McKEOWN,

Waterford.

Sir, – Here’s my list: India/Pakistan, Aden, Cyprus, Ireland, the Middle East, Hong Kong. The sun never sets, the blood still flows. – Yours, etc,

KEITH DONALD,

Dublin 16.