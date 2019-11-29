A health service crisis in the mid west

A chara, – There is a crisis in the health services in the mid west now resulting in human suffering, degradation and fear. There is now little doubt that the centralisation of acute services in University College Hospital Limerick (UCHL) has been an abject failure.

In 2009, we in Clare and Tipperary were assured by management and clinicians that Limerick could cope with the increased workload. It is now clear that that plan was either misjudged, under-resourced or mismanaged. That we have a major problem is clear and seems incapable of being resolved locally. “Transformation” has clearly failed and it is now imperative for Minister for Health Simon Harris to use his good offices to reassure people in the mid-west region that we have a health service fit for the needs of the people. – Is mise,

GERRY BUCKLEY,

Ennis,

Co Clare.