A hard landing for refund hopes
Sir, – I have genuine sympathy with companies affected by Covid-19 but my compassion has completely evaporated for a certain airline company that has put obstacle after obstacle to avoid giving me a refund for cancelled flights.
It originally offered a voucher, with the audacity to limit this to one year.
I refused because of this time-limit but have had many emails since that time pushing a voucher on me as an alternative to a refund.
I eventually managed to reach customer service after hours of waiting and was assured that my claim for a cash refund would be honoured. This morning my inbox contains an email with my “voucher”.
This airline is obstinately refusing a legitimate claim, and I have no doubt whatsoever that other souls, wearied by the process, have submitted to this corporate bullying, but I will never give up. I can guarantee a successful vote-winner for our next government – creating legislation to put manners on these commercial reprobates! – Yours, etc,
GEOFF
SCARGILL,
Bray,
Co Wicklow.