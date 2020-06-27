A hard landing for refund hopes

Sir, – I have genuine sympathy with companies affected by Covid-19 but my compassion has completely evaporated for a certain airline company that has put obstacle after obstacle to avoid giving me a refund for cancelled flights.

It originally offered a voucher, with the audacity to limit this to one year.

I refused because of this time-limit but have had many emails since that time pushing a voucher on me as an alternative to a refund.

I eventually managed to reach customer service after hours of waiting and was assured that my claim for a cash refund would be honoured. This morning my inbox contains an email with my “voucher”.

This airline is obstinately refusing a legitimate claim, and I have no doubt whatsoever that other souls, wearied by the process, have submitted to this corporate bullying, but I will never give up. I can guarantee a successful vote-winner for our next government – creating legislation to put manners on these commercial reprobates! – Yours, etc,

GEOFF

SCARGILL,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.