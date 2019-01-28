A hard Brexit and a meaningful vote

Sir, – I’ve seen the words Brexcrement, Brexplosion and even Brexorcism. It’s all very Brexacerbating! – Yours, etc, GABRIEL ROSENSTOCK,

Gleann na gCaorach,

Co Átha Cliath.

A chara, – So a no-deal Brexit could impact on the supply of bread, cereals, teas and coffee, sweets and soft drinks.

Should we just call this possible reduction in food supply and consumption the Brexit diet? – Yours, etc,

DERMOT O’ROURKE,

Lucan,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – For the love of God, make it stop! – Yours, etc,

MARY BYRNE,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – Escalating worries that the British are likely to crash out of the EU on March 29th are premature. Theresa May knew she would not win the first meaningful vote against the sum of several other remaining options for how to leave or not leave. She also knows she only needs to win the last meaningful vote when all other options are gone bar the default of no deal. The numbers of MPs who will not entertain crashing out suggests she would win this vote very easily. Indeed sterling and the markets seem to have been convinced recently by the stated determination of MPs to avoid crashing out.

At the same time, cross-party backbench MPs are reasserting themselves and trying to pass amendments that would pave the way for removing the possibility of no deal completely. – Yours, etc,

TURLOUGH CONWAY,

Ballybough,

Dublin 3.