Sir, – This could be a good time to lose an election, whether that be in the US, the UK or here. The annual fiscal shortfall in America, the bull-headed approach to negotiations by the UK prime minister, the prolonged stock-market bull-run, and all the unrealistic expectations here do not augur well for the future. All point to another economic crash where the incumbents will be blamed once again by an unappreciative public. – Yours, etc,

JOHN FAGAN,

Killiney,

Co Dublin.