A good start is half the work

Sir, – I must admit to being amused at how financial technology companies describe themselves.

In your article on the Collison brothers’ payments company Stripe (“Stripe in talks over new funding round”, Business, November 25th), the company is described as a “fintech start-up”.

Foolishly I have always assumed that a start-up described the initial stages of a company setup.

According to the article, Stripe was founded in 2010, currently has 2,500 employees and that its latest funding round will value the company at between $70 billion and $100 billion.

The mind boggles as to how big the company will be once it exits its start-up phase and becomes established! – Yours, etc,

DERMOT HARDY,

Leopardstown Valley,

Dublin 18.