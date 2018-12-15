‘A good news health story’

Sir, – While Alan Cook’s observations on how well he was treated following a fall (December 13th) are complimentary, they are perhaps also the clearest illustration of the chaos that we tolerate in our emergency services.

“Hospital manages man who fell over” ought to belong in the “dog bites man” category – that is, not newsworthy. That it warrants a letter to a newspaper is a clear rebuke to all of us working in healthcare! – Yours, etc,

BRIAN O’BRIEN,

Kinsale,

Co Cork.