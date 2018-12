A chara, – Like Geraldine Aherne (Letters, December 18th), I also enjoyed Conor Pope’s list of those things we all used to have at home (Home & Design, December 15th). His memory let him down, however, in describing the Superser as an electric heater which you could use to light cigarettes on. You could do that quite easily, because the Superser used bottled gas, and produced a flame. – Is mise,

JOE McLAUGHLIN,

Bonnyrigg,

Midlothian, Scotland.