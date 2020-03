Sir, – Park rangers are concerned that hikers in Co Wicklow are not complying with the recommendations on social distancing (News, May 19th).

I suggest that non-compliant hikers swap the gentle breezes of Glendalough for the rigours of Donegal.

Such is the unrelenting force of the wind in these parts that, unless one is directly downwind of a viral super-spreader, the chance of droplet infection is nil. – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN DOHERTY,

Gaoth Dobhair,

Co Dhún na nGall.