Sir, – Forsa has called on private companies, and agencies in the public sector, to look at piloting a four-day working week (“Employers should introduce four-day working week, union says”, News, September 27th).

However, the Forsa group of unions was prominent in promoting the Haddington Road agreement with government which brought in a “temporary” increase in working hours for public servants.

Forsa has signally failed to reverse this increase in the years since Haddington Road, and should focus its energies on that rather than cheap soundbites. – Yours, etc,

DONAL McGRATH,

Greystones,

Co Wicklow.